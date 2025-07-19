Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $63,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.11. 8,443,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,256. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

