Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Boosted by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $79.23. 3,853,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2903 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.