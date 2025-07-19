Beckerman Institutional LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI opened at $309.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $310.20. The company has a market capitalization of $510.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

