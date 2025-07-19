SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Beckerman Institutional LLC

Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

