Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $865,000 Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after buying an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,309,000 after buying an additional 10,913,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,088,000 after buying an additional 5,827,317 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,413,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,837,000 after buying an additional 3,787,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,713,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,765,105. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

