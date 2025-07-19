Birinyi Associates Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $106.76 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

