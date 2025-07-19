Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.09. 2,607,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.12 and a 200-day moving average of $287.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $310.20. The stock has a market cap of $510.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

