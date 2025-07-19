Brogan Financial Inc. Buys 234 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brogan Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 100,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $189.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

