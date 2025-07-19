Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 226 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $345.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $346.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

