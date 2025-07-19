AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of T opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

