Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – July 18th

Alibaba Group, Warner Bros. Discovery, BigBear.ai, Roblox, and Walt Disney are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose main business is creating, producing or distributing content and experiences for leisure—such as film and television studios, music labels, video-game developers, streaming platforms and live-event operators. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to consumer spending on entertainment and shifts in media consumption trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.22. 19,268,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,724,975. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $286.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 60,064,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,145,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.54.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.17. 85,831,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,078,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.46. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,679,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,517. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.85.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. 4,274,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,931,446. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $218.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

