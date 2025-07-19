Apparel Stocks Worth Watching – July 18th

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, PDD, JD.com, and Walmart are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventory of clothing, footwear and related accessories that a retailer, manufacturer or wholesaler holds for sale or distribution. They represent a key current asset on the balance sheet—typically valued at cost or net realizable value—and require careful management to balance supply with consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $954.68. 906,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $423.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,000.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $982.43. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,617. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $406.11 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.33. 6,859,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,917,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $155.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 14,559,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,948,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JD.com has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,271,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,061,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.59. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $758.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

See Also