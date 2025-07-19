Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Reduced by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

