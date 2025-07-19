Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 1,091,012 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 153.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 14.8% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC owned 0.30% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $91,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,746. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

