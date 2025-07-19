SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7%

BA traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.49. 5,968,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,577,746. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $233.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.73. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

