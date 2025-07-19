FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.50. 616,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

