FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 843 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.3%

Shares of IEFA traded up $12.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,707,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,695. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

