Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded by Phillip Securities to Moderate Buy

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by research analysts at Phillip Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $80.64 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 18,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

