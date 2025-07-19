iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Cut by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.7% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $630.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,593. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.85. The stock has a market cap of $635.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $632.39.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.