Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after purchasing an additional 464,137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,447,000 after purchasing an additional 115,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,722,000 after purchasing an additional 76,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $276.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.63. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.41 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

