Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 79.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2%

EMR stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $145.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

