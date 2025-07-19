FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,769 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 3.2% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.5% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.1% during the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 213,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in FedEx by 132.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 30,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.64. 1,776,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.47. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $308.73. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

