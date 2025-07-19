Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,671,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,851,000 after acquiring an additional 670,459 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,723,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,824. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.