Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,166 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after buying an additional 5,220,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after buying an additional 3,944,353 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,443,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

