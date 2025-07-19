Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,552,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after buying an additional 766,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 1,294,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.