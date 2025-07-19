iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

AGG stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $98.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,443,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.