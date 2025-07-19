Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,007 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.87. 3,477,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,889. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $246.12 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.72. The company has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

