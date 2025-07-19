Beckerman Institutional LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beckerman Institutional LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Potentia Wealth bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

