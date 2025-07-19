Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 752 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.06 on Friday, reaching $464.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

