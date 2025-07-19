Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $2.82 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

