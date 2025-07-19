iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Reduced by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 14,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $195.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

