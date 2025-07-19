Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,136,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.81 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.92 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 32.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.