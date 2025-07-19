The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.6% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $30,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE BK opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

