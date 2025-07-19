Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 119 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 100,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $189.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.17 and its 200 day moving average is $189.38. The company has a market capitalization of $334.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

