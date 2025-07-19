St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 539 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE HD opened at $359.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.48.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

