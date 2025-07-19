FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,428,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,504,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $534.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.18. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $564.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

