PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after buying an additional 6,220,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after buying an additional 2,640,644 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,858,418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.