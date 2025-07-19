Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 827 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $365.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.20 and a 200-day moving average of $403.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

