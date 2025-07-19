Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.1% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.02 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

