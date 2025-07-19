SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,251,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. 6,738,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,979. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

