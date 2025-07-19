Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.87.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $216.62 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.