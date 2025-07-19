Fountainhead AM LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fountainhead AM LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $685.53. 385,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $637.01 and its 200-day moving average is $599.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $689.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

