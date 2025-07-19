Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 2,578 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.34. 15,006,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,811,482. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $288.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

