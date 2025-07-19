FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 609 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.95 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.