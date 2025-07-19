International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 494,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,044,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 102.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 29,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.19.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $286.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $181.81 and a 12-month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

