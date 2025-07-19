Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,294 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.9% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.8% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 93,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 56,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
WFC stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $83.95.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.
Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
