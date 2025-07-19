Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,294 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.9% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.8% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 93,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 56,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.