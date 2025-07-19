Transce3nd LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Transce3nd LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $286.04 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $181.81 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

