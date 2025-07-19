Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Acquires 457 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,766,000 after buying an additional 399,082 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,388,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,378,000 after buying an additional 1,180,955 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,134,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,308,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,049,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,414,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.34. 1,279,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,596. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

