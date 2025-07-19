ETF Store Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $74.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

