Beckerman Institutional LLC Acquires 2,030 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC owned about 0.07% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA FLGB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $31.35.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

